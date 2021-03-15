Storj (STORJ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $92.43 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Storj has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $240.38 million and $92.43 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Storj

STORJ is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,966,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Storj Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

