Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading 5% Higher

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 2,915,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,113,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.
The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
