Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €115.80 ($136.24) and last traded at €115.40 ($135.76). 7,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €114.80 ($135.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 61.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.65.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

