Stratis Price Hits $1.39 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $179.76 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016048 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,225,410 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.