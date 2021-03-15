Streamr (DATA) Price Up 36% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Streamr has a total market cap of $117.86 million and $21.83 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00049512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.08 or 0.00659529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.