Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of SYK opened at $240.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.00 and its 200-day moving average is $227.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.