S&U (LON:47IE) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

S&U plc (LON:47IE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85), but opened at GBX 36.25 ($0.47). S&U shares last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.47), with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 74.31 and a current ratio of 74.31. The company has a market cap of £4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.93.

About S&U (LON:47IE)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

