Substratum (SUB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,953.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.53 million and $23,953.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00665797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

