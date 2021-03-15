Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Sun Communities worth $172,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $7,230,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $147.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.45.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

