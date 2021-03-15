Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

SLF stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 164,169 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

