Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading 14.1% Higher

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 515,012,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 602,196,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 7.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

