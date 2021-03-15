Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at UBS Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,557.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,219,782 shares of company stock valued at $85,324,483 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $78,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

