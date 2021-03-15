Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Down 5.6%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 2,862,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,388,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $356.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

