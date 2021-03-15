Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Down 6.4%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.10. 6,713,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,560,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

SLGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

