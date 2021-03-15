Super Zero Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.88 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $38.10 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.57 or 0.03206995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00021732 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,830,483 coins and its circulating supply is 310,020,231 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.