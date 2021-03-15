SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading Down 33.6% Over Last Week

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $179,222.44 and approximately $12.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,149,175 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

