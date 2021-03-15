Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 243 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of LON:SDRY traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 257.40 ($3.36). 212,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.20. The firm has a market cap of £211.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 298.68 ($3.90).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

