Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Up 51.1% in February

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the February 11th total of 524,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.2 days.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SUUIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.