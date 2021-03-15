Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Cap of $36,632.58

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Suretly has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $36,632.58 and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.62 or 0.00661176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

