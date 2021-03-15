Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

SGY traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.67. 1,864,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,649. The stock has a market cap of C$227.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

