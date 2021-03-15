Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$1.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

Shares of SGY traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,649. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

