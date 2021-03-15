Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$1.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

Shares of SGY traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,649. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

