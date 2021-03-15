Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$1.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

Shares of TSE:SGY traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The firm has a market cap of C$227.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

