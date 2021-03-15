SushiSwap Market Cap Tops $2.52 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $572.69 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $19.83 or 0.00035159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00657308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SUSHI is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 205,823,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.