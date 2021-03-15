Susquehanna Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Positive

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $267.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $264.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.20. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $906,719,000 after buying an additional 242,611 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

