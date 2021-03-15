SVB Leerink Cuts IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target to $42.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 309.76% from the company’s previous close.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMARA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $10.25 on Monday. IMARA has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

In related news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in IMARA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IMARA by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IMARA by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in IMARA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IMARA by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMARA

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

