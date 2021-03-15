SVB Leerink Trims Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Target Price to $23.00

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 172.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRAY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

GRAY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,153. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

