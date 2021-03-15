Swap (XWP) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $537,285.03 and $1,002.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00453474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00558307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,699,888 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

