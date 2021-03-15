Swerve (SWRV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.89 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Swerve has a market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00453436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00546203 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,841,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,311,385 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

