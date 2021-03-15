Swingby Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.84 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $80.01 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00451759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00095167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00566008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,171,570 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

