SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One SYNC Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $18.06 million and approximately $550,697.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.94 or 0.00393650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00037026 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.49 or 0.04954759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 133,284,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,085,450 tokens. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

