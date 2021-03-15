Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 11th total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.72 on Monday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $129.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
About Synlogic
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
