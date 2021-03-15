Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 11th total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.72 on Monday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $129.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

