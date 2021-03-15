SYNNEX (SNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNX opened at $102.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

