Syntropy Hits Market Capitalization of $169.70 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $169.70 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00654959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025685 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00035419 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,140,081 tokens. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

Syntropy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars.

