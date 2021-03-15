Syscoin Trading 32.2% Higher Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $153.65 million and $7.55 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 608,478,225 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

