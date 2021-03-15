Taal Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Taal Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 4.2% of Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.99. 60,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. The firm has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

