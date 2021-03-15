Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Up 2.2%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.97. 1,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tabcorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tabcorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.