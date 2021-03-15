Taglich Brothers Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perion Network in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $670.10 million, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $28.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.