Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 11th total of 170,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TWND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,192,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to focus on consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

