Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report sales of $656.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $562.66 million to $720.49 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $729.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.37. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

