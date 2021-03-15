TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

