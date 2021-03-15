Tanzanian Gold Co. (TSE:TNX) Director James E. Sinclair Sells 11,589 Shares

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Director James E. Sinclair sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$10,830.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,418,656 shares in the company, valued at C$3,194,939.15.

James E. Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, James E. Sinclair sold 6,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$5,274.72.

On Wednesday, January 27th, James E. Sinclair sold 54,025 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$48,421.53.

On Monday, January 25th, James E. Sinclair sold 40,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$29,152.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, James E. Sinclair sold 20,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$17,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James E. Sinclair sold 1,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$830.00.

On Monday, January 4th, James E. Sinclair sold 3,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$3,045.00.

Tanzanian Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,000. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.03 million and a PE ratio of -9.67.

Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

