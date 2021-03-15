Tarang Amin Sells 65,702 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $1,902,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84.

On Monday, February 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $817,079.20.

On Thursday, December 31st, Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 425,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $6,824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 238,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

