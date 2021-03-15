Targa Resources Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $775,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.