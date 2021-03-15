Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $181.10. The stock had a trading volume of 77,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,955. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

