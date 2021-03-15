Target (NYSE:TGT) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $180.01 on Monday. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average of $170.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Jennison Associates lifted its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,877,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,337,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Northcoast Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,933.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 842,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,265,000 after purchasing an additional 801,002 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Target by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, MUFG Americas raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 184,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

