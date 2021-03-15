TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.71.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$58.89. 5,076,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,043. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$67.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06. The company has a market cap of C$58.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$104,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,885.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. Insiders acquired a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $185,956 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

