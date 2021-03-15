TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.71.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching C$58.89. 5,076,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,043. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.34.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,885.60. Insiders acquired a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $185,956 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

