TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $939.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,516,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

