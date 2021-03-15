Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 26,544 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 237.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

