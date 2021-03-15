Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,343 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

